Governor’s Office – News Release: Gov. Ige declares emergency relief period to address food insecurity

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige signed a third emergency proclamation to allow the continuation of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in line with the federal COVID emergency.

“Many Hawaiʻi families continue to suffer from food insecurity as they struggle to provide food for themselves and their families because of the effects of the pandemic. Without additional support from SNAP, families may experience food insecurity, which poses a threat to the health, safety and welfare of our communities and constitutes this emergency declaration. The Department of Human Services remains committed to providing food security for our vulnerable community members,” said Gov. Ige.

SNAP is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is the largest food nutrition assistance program in the country. It benefits eligible low-income individuals and families through an Electronic Benefits Transfer card, which can be used to purchase eligible food items in authorized retail stores.

The disaster emergency relief period continues through September 20, 2022.

