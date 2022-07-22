Submit Release
Fred Segal ARTCADE and SubNation Gallery Opening Powered by LOOP Unveils Cheryl Fox’s “SPIRIT OF AN ATHLETE” NFT Mint

Combs Twins D'Lila and Jessie with Celebrity Photographer Cheryl Fox at Fred Segal ARTCADE and SubNation NFT Opening for "Spirit of an Athlete" Powered by LOOP

Art Is Life Banner - LOOP x Fred Segal ARTCADE x SubNation Collaboration for Cheryl Fox "Spirit of an Athlete"NFT Drop

Cheryl Fox, Celebrity Photographer and Artist

Celebrities Given Exclusive Pre-Mint Access to Unseen Works Featuring Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Floyd Mayweather, Allen Iverson and More at Sponsored Event

The way the community, collectors, and other artists alike have embraced my artistry is beyond amazing. My work is now immortalized on the blockchain forever. That’s history and a part of our legacy.”
— Cheryl Fox, Celebrity Photographer and Artist
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fred Segal of West Hollywood’s ARTCADE and SubNation NFT gallery collaborated with change agency, LOOP, to celebrate the unveiling of Celebrity Photographer and Artist Cheryl Fox’s “SPIRIT OF AN ATHLETE” NFT Collection and art installation with an invite-only artist reception attended by celebrities such as NFL Superbowl LVI Champion Ogbo Okoronkwo, Creative Executive Ugo Mozie, Australian Actor Zander Hodgson, Combs’ twins D’Lila and Jessie James, Reality TV Star Blac Chyna and Model Eugena Washington. At the exclusive event, LOOP revealed the July 22 official mint date of Fox’s original works, and guests were privileged to secure their NFTs at the event in advance of the public. A limited collection of 1:1 prints are available for purchase at Fred Segal on Sunset Boulevard, alongside limited-edition apparel featuring Fox’s innovative works.

Attendees of the star-studded soireé were treated to chef-prepared hors-d'oeuvres sponsored by Cream Catering, high-frequency hydration powered by Evolve Co., and signature cocktails crafted with INDOGGO Gin. In association with sponsors such as Modern Blk Girl, Forbes (the Culture), and TORCH Warrior Wear, the showing revealed never-before-seen works featuring sports legends like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Floyd Mayweather, James Harden, Allen Iverson, and many more.

Taking place on iconic Sunset Boulevard during the week of the ESPYS, the live NFT Exhibition of her new collection of twelve minted images titled “SPIRIT OF AN ATHLETE” seeks to change the narrative of underrepresented artists through Subnation and ARTCADE at Fred Segal’s innovative and highly-curated exhibition of rare digital art. This collection also marks the first time she has created an entire collection of animated renditions of her rare sports images. The exclusive NFT mint will be available on the Foundation app worldwide and on display at ARTCADE @ Fred Segal from July 20, 2022 - July 30, 2022.

Fox’s other collections like genesis “SMOKE”, “Percentages”, “Exhibit” and “WMN” will also be on display in the NFT gallery and feature icons like Nas, Grace Jones, Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Blac Chyna, and Jay Z to name a few. Her WMN’s collection has expanded the gifting element for collectors by offering winners of the ‘Violet Goddesses’ an airdropped black + white animated version titled ‘Butterfly Kisses’. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of Cheryl’s WMN collection is being donated to REDEYE.org.

Known as one of photography’s “best-kept secrets,” Jersey-native Cheryl Fox has a long-standing history documenting celebrity lifestyles distinguished by capturing the spirit of subjects. She began her professional career in photography after studying at the School of Visual Arts. Her work has found a unique balance within the fine art, commercial and editorial worlds of photography.

As a black woman, mother, photographer and fine art artist, Fox has always been a protector of her family and her work. She’s found security and renewed excitement in the NFT space. “NFT’s have given me the courage and confidence to share my unique work with the world,” expressed Fox. “The way the community, collectors and other artists alike have embraced my artistry is beyond amazing. My work is now immortalized on the blockchain forever. That’s history and a part of our legacy.”

Public bidding for Cheryl Fox’s “SPIRIT OF AN ATHLETE” NFT collection mint opened today, and her one-of-a-kind pieces will be made available at Foundation.app.

ABOUT ARTCADE

Artcade @ Fred Segal is a new type of retail and gallery experience that seamlessly blends talent and tech to rethink the way we shop. It is a magnetic force that attracts influencers, engages consumers and reshapes the cultural landscape. Artcade hosts curated exhibitions every month based around a cultural theme. Each exhibition will showcase some of the world’s rarest digital NFT creations alongside cutting-edge contemporary mediums.

ABOUT FOUNDATION

Foundation is a platform that aims to build a new creative economy; a world where creators can use the Ethereum blockchain to value their work in entirely new ways and build stronger connections with their supporters. Foundation bridges crypto and culture to foster a network of mutual support between artists, creators, and collectors.

