Guide to Cultivating Leadership in Church Organizations
Johnny M. Wilson provides process of building congregations with "Paradigm Shift: Building a Foundation of Church Leadership from the Inside Out"
The challenges to learn new opportunities can lead to opportunities for new ministries”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnny M. Wilson's "Paradigm Shift: Building a Foundation of Church Leadership from the Inside Out" is for those seeking to develop leaders in their church organization. Even if it means challenging others within an organization to bring forth positive change and go beyond the sameness or status quo of a group.
Wilson, a senior pastor, and ordained minister draws from his experiences with small to conservative or liberated theology of those African American churches that he served in New England. He shares his learnings and realizations gained from examining the intercultural, societal, and group dynamics of the organizations he worked in. Wilson reflects on his life experiences and how leaders of local churches can build up their organizations while honoring the traditional systems of their congregations. Also, Wilson examines the complexities of change in the religious life and the need for intercultural communication.
"The challenges to learn new opportunities can lead to opportunities for new ministries," Wilson says. With his book, readers will see how important it is to believe in oneself and lead others into the joy of relationships and serving others. Leadership is a challenge, but his work shows that through faith, wisdom and love, leadership can be effective in a way that benefits the organization toward positive change.
About the Author
Johnny M. Wilson serves as transitional/ Interim pastor of Granville Federated Church in Granville, Mass. An ordained clergy with earned degrees from Berkeley School of Theology, Berkeley, California, MDiv (formally ABSW) United Theological Seminary, Dayton OH. DMin. Wilson is a graduate of Harvard Divinity School: Making Change: Friendship and a life well-lived 2022. Also, he studied under the leadership of Preston N. Williams PhD’67 the Frist tenured African American faculty at the Harvard Divinity School Leadership Institute in 2005. Wilson was ordained at Allen Temple Baptist Church, Oakland, California under the pastoral leadership of James Alfred Smith, Sr. DMin.
