Operation Lone Star Buses Thousands Of Migrants To Nation’s Capital

July 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to more than 284,000 migrant apprehensions and more than 17,400 criminal arrests, with more than 14,800 felony charges reported.

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

VIDEO: Governor Abbott Discusses Ongoing Border Crisis, Busing Migrants to D.C.

Governor Abbott joined KETK/KFXK in Tyler to discuss the continued crisis unfolding along the southern border caused by the federal government's refusal to secure the border. The Governor also highlighted how his initiative of busing migrants to Washington, D.C. is helping Texas border communities overwhelmed by record-high numbers of illegal crossings while bringing the border crisis to President Biden's doorstep.

“This is a crisis caused by President Biden,” said Governor Abbott. “Just two years ago, we had the most secure border in decades, and now under President Biden we have the highest number of border crossings in history."

VIDEO: Governor Abbott Responds To D.C. Mayor Complaints Over Migrant Busing