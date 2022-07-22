Advisory: Florida Warns Against Tyrannical Cuban Regime’s Deceptive Call for Foreign Private-Sector Investments in the Communist State

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and Enterprise Florida Issue Joint Advisory



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and Enterprise Florida issued an advisory warning Floridians and potential foreign investors against the Cuban regime’s recent deceptive authorization allowing foreign investments in private businesses in Cuba to boost the country’s economic recovery.

“Failed policies of the Biden administration have opened the door to this attempted scam, but in Florida, we are all too familiar with these communist antics,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle. “Floridians and potential investors need to be warned that any investments with Cuba will go straight into the pockets of Cuba’s mafia dictators. Cuban citizens have no means to leverage private business investments to elevate their circumstances and there are no property rights for Cuban citizens. Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, we will not enable Cuban racketeers getting richer while further oppressing the Cuban people yearning for freedom.”

"There is no such thing as foreign investment in Cuba as bringing cash into the country only lines the pockets of corrupt regime officials,” said TJ Villamil, Senior Vice President of International Trade & Development at Enterprise Florida. “Florida businesses seeking to 'invest' in Cuba should know that their money will be stolen and used to support an authoritarian regime notorious for abusing human rights. We strongly discourage any firm conducting business in Cuba."

The regime in Cuba is responsible for the destruction of one of the most prosperous countries in Latin America and destabilizing other states including Venezuela and Colombia. All data facts and figures coming out of Cuba should be questioned as the regime hides real information and real insights, hiding how poorly the economy is performing.

As of the 2020 5-year American Community Survey estimates from the U.S. census bureau, over 1.5 million people of Cuban origin live in Florida, more than half of the total Cuban population in the United States. Approximately 1,022,706 Floridians were born in Cuba, out of 1,345,690 nationwide.

