Biden-Harris Administration Announces New U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

The people of Ukraine inspire the world as they defend their country and their freedom in the face of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression. The United States continues to stand with Allies and partners from more than 50 countries in providing vital security assistance to support Ukraine’s defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia’s aggression.

Today, pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our sixteenth drawdown since August 2021 of up to $175 million in arms and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) inventories for Ukraine’s self-defense. Today’s announcement includes more HIMARS advanced rocket systems and other weapons that Ukrainians are using so effectively on the battlefield to defend their country. This drawdown, combined with an additional $95 million announced separately today under DoD’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, will bring total U.S. military assistance to Ukraine to approximately $8.2 billion since the beginning of this Administration.

Our commitment to the people of Ukraine will not waver. We stand united with Ukraine.