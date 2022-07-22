Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,077 in the last 365 days.

Biden-Harris Administration Announces New U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

The people of Ukraine inspire the world as they defend their country and their freedom in the face of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression. The United States continues to stand with Allies and partners from more than 50 countries in providing vital security assistance to support Ukraine’s defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia’s aggression.

Today, pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our sixteenth drawdown since August 2021 of up to $175 million in arms and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) inventories for Ukraine’s self-defense.  Today’s announcement includes more HIMARS advanced rocket systems and other weapons that Ukrainians are using so effectively on the battlefield to defend their country.  This drawdown, combined with an additional $95 million announced separately today under DoD’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, will bring total U.S. military assistance to Ukraine to approximately $8.2 billion since the beginning of this Administration.

Our commitment to the people of Ukraine will not waver.  We stand united with Ukraine.

You just read:

Biden-Harris Administration Announces New U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.