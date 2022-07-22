N. Wayne Bell selected for Rolling Stone Culture Council, a community of leaders and tastemakers shaping the future
Rolling Stone Culture Council, an invitation-only network of leaders on the cutting edge of what’s new in culture, selected Wayne Bell as their newest member.
“Wayne is an inspiring leader, and we value the knowledge and experience he will contribute to this community, the right mix of expertise, passion, and energy to do great things.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N. Wayne Bell selected for Rolling Stone Culture Council, a community of leaders and tastemakers shaping the future. Rolling Stone Culture Council, an invitation-only network of leaders on the cutting edge of what’s new in culture, has selected Wayne Bell as the community’s newest member. Founded in 2020, Rolling Stone Culture Council is a private, vetted community for influencers, tastemakers, and innovators in the worlds of music, entertainment, media, food & beverage, fashion, sports, gaming and cannabis. Members are invited to share their insights through articles and Expert Panels® for RollingStone.com.
— Scott Gerber, co-founder of Rolling Stone Culture Council.
N. Wayne Bell, Founder & CEO of Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com publishing house was invited into Rolling Stone Culture Council because of his contributions to the publishing/media industry and his success in the world of publishing and printing. Wayne joins senior leaders from some of the most successful companies across North America and Europe in music, art, fashion, media, food & beverage, sports, gaming, cannabis, and entertainment.
“Wayne is an inspiring leader, and we value the knowledge and experience he will contribute to this community,” said Scott Gerber, co-founder of Rolling Stone Culture Council. “The council brings together members with the right mix of expertise, passion, and energy to do great things. Individuals, businesses, and industries all benefit from the learning and collaboration happening inside.”
“Joining an energetic national leadership team of diverse, inclusive men and women with expertise and passion creates infinite collaboration possibilities. The value and excitement of being chosen in a leadership role from my industry allows me to contribute to the greater good of the many industries represented here. This opportunity further cements the exchange of ideas, participation in growth and change, and the ability to continue learning and create change with others,” stated Wayne.
Members connect through a private forum and virtual meetups to share learning's and help one another solve business challenges. They also gain access to exclusive travel, lifestyle, and business benefits. "Its an honor to be a member of this group, helping others, the communicating and sharing of ideas and information has always been a part of my life," said Wayne.
N. Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-725-1452
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other