RELEASE: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet August 11
Raleigh
The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will be meeting in-person on August 11 at 3 p.m., with a subcommittee meeting starting at 2 p.m.
Members of the public are invited to attend in person or listen to the meeting online.
Who: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board
What: In-person quarterly meeting
When: Thursday, August 11
2 p.m. Cumulative Impacts subcommittee
3 p.m. Board Meeting
Where: Archdale Ground Floor Hearing Room
To listen via Webex:
Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=m5dd76c42e716637c2bb6df580879884f
Meeting number: 2424 208 8665
Password: NCDEQ
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL
Access code: 242 420 88665
There will be a public comment period starting at 5pm. The public will have the opportunity to sign-up upon arrival at the meeting.
Members of the Board were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.
