RELEASE: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet August 11

Jul 22, 2022

The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will be meeting in-person on August 11 at 3 p.m., with a subcommittee meeting starting at 2 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to attend in person or listen to the meeting online.

Who: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

What: In-person quarterly meeting

When: Thursday, August 11

2 p.m. Cumulative Impacts subcommittee

3 p.m. Board Meeting

Where: Archdale Ground Floor Hearing Room

To listen via Webex:

Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=m5dd76c42e716637c2bb6df580879884f

Meeting number: 2424 208 8665

Password: NCDEQ

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL

Access code: 242 420 88665

There will be a public comment period starting at 5pm. The public will have the opportunity to sign-up upon arrival at the meeting.

Members of the Board were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

