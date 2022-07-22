Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,077 in the last 365 days.

RELEASE: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet August 11

Raleigh

The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will be meeting in-person on August 11 at 3 p.m., with a subcommittee meeting starting at 2 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to attend in person or listen to the meeting online.

Who: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

What: In-person quarterly meeting

When: Thursday, August 11

            2 p.m. Cumulative Impacts subcommittee

            3 p.m. Board Meeting

Where: Archdale Ground Floor Hearing Room

To listen via Webex:

Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=m5dd76c42e716637c2bb6df580879884f

Meeting number: 2424 208 8665

Password: NCDEQ

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL

Access code: 242 420 88665

There will be a public comment period starting at 5pm. The public will have the opportunity to sign-up upon arrival at the meeting.

Members of the Board were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

 

###

You just read:

RELEASE: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet August 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.