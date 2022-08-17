Can A Mobile App Cause World Peace: Innovative new organization claims app can end poverty and cause global unity
The Citizens App Unveils Program to usher in world peace by putting power and control in the hands of all citizens equally
Thinking a politician can change a system they are currently in, is like thinking a chef can cook a meal whilst boiling in the pot. Proper change comes from the bottom and rises to the top”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED SATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Peace through an App on Your Phone? The Citizens App Unveils Program to End Poverty and Create Peace with a Little Help from Technology.
— Nayrika Masjedi
The Citizens App (TCA), will announce the imminent launch of their premiere software & mobile application designed to end poverty and create world peace through community problem solving, at a press conference on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.
To achieve their enormous goal, The Citizen’s App will utilize app-based citizen forums, live national polling, free crypto currency, and more to enable real-world, citizen-sourced solutions that empower individuals across the globe to conquer shared challenges.
The app will open Phase 1 in December 2022 and will roll out in ten phases over six years, all designed to increase individual and collective peace and quality of life for all citizens globally. Some unique aspects of TCA include incentivizing good citizenship, enabling citizens to interact seamlessly with the government, and citizen approval on regulations of industries like pharma, communications, etc.
“TCA’s innovative non-partisan and non-political approach will allow for membership to grow with velocity. Ultimately Our vision is that each global citizen can lobby and advocate for themselves on a governmental level,” said Carole Anne Kaufman, of TCA. The Citizen’s App bylaws are designed to create a bedrock of trust for its members and eliminate social hierarchies such that each citizen has equal power - from the founder to the newest member. One such cornerstone is the app may never be sold.
The Citizens App’s first priorities consist of three epic objectives: putting citizens in control of the governments that serve them with collective solution strategies; ending world poverty with a free monthly stipend for each member around the world; and establishing mental wellness as an essential first step to ending bigotry.
At the press conference Nayrika Masjedi, TCA Founder, will announce the app’s launch date, social media pages, and extend an open invitation for new members to follow for further information. You can reach The Citizen’s App at (877) 211-9392 or Press@TheCitizensApp.com. The press conference will be held at Federal Building's Southwest corner on Wilshire Blvd & Veteran Ave Los Angeles, California 90024, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, 10:30 AM. This event is open to the public.
