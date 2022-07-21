Beginning of the working visit to the Kyrgyz Republic

TAJIKISTAN, July 21 - On July 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived on a working visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.

At the Issyk-Kul International Airport, the distinguished guest, President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was sincerely welcomed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akilbek Japarov.