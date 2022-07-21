TAJIKISTAN, July 21 - On July 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived on a working visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.
At the Issyk-Kul International Airport, the distinguished guest, President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was sincerely welcomed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akilbek Japarov.
Beginning of the working visit to the Kyrgyz Republic
