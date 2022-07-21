TAJIKISTAN, July 21 - On July 21, in the city of Cholpon-Ata of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, within the framework of the Fourth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, held a meeting with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which took place in an atmosphere of sincerity.

During the meeting, important topical issues of developing and strengthening cooperation between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest were discussed.

The heads of state highly appreciated the results of the official visit of the President of Tajikistan to the Republic of Uzbekistan, which took place in June 2022 and gave an additional impetus to the relations of friendship and good neighborliness between the two fraternal peoples.

Particular attention was paid to the promotion of joint projects of cooperation and practical interaction in the field of trade, industry, agriculture, energy, transport and logistics.

During the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to expand fruitful ties in all areas and implement untapped opportunities in the interests of the peoples.

Other issues of mutual interest were also considered at the meeting.