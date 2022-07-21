TAJIKISTAN, July 21 - Today in the afternoon, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working visit to Kyrgyzstan to participate in the regular Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

During the talks, the interlocutors discussed the state and prospects of relations between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in various fields, and also exchanged views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda.

The heads of state were unanimous in their opinion on the importance of holding Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia, which contribute to the formation of a new atmosphere of interaction in the region, as well as give impetus to cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres of collaboration.

When discussing issues on the bilateral agenda, it was recognized as important to build a constructive bilateral dialogue based on ties of friendship and good neighborliness in order to develop them progressively. In this regard, the heads of state spoke in favor of resolving all issues, taking into account the interests of the parties, exclusively by peaceful means and political and diplomatic methods.

The Presidents reached an agreement to intensify the activities of the existing mechanisms of bilateral cooperation, including the work of the Intergovernmental Commission for the Comprehensive Review of Issues of Bilateral Cooperation and the Intergovernmental Commission for the Delimitation and Demarcation of the State Border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The heads of state stressed the importance of the coordinated use of water resources of transboundary rivers in the border areas and the intensification of cooperation in this direction. An agreement was reached to resume the work of the Interdepartmental Tajik-Kyrgyz Working Group to consider bilateral issues related to the use of water resources.

The Presidents discussed the activities of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in the context of Tajikistan's chairmanship in this structure. In this regard, they advocated the continuation of the consistent efforts of all the founding states to improve the organizational structure and legal framework of IFAS, taking into account the interests of all countries of the region without exception.

The interlocutors expressed their conviction that the principles of friendship and good neighborliness, on the basis of which the two peoples have lived and created since ancient times, will further contribute to the development of constructive relations between the two close neighbors.