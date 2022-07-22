Submit Release
California Adds Jobs for the Ninth Consecutive Month While Unemployment Rate Continues to Decline

SACRAMENTO – Job growth and dropping unemployment continues in California. In June, the state added jobs for the ninth consecutive month, dropped unemployment for the twelfth consecutive month, and made large employment gains for the sixth consecutive month:

  • Over the past twelve months, California has created 850,600 new jobs, one in every 7.5 jobs in the nation.
  • In June, California created 19,900 new jobs, and the unemployment rate went down to 4.2 percent.
  • California has now recovered 93.6 percent (2,582,900) of the 2,758,900 nonfarm jobs lost during March and April of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Employed Californians rose by 75,000 persons, the state’s sixth consecutive large employment gain.
  • California’s year-over seasonally-adjusted job increase for June increased by 850,600 (a 5.1 percent increase) compared to the U.S. annual gain of 6,282,000 jobs (a 4.3 percent increase).

