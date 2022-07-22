PennDOT Announces Public Open House and Comment Period for Partnership 81 Project in Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced the launch of a public comment period from July 26 through August 26, 2022, for the Partnership 81 Project in Luzerne County. An in-person public open house will be held on Wednesday, July 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with formal presentation at 6 p.m. at Wilkes-Barre High School, 2021 Wolfpack Way, Plains, PA 18705, to introduce the project and answer questions from the community.

The Partnership 81 project is a 7.5-mile reconstruction of I-81 from mile marker 161.2 in Hanover Township to mile marker 169 in Wilkes-Barre Township focused on improving regional as well as local transportation needs. The project study area spans from two miles north of the Nuangola exit to approximately one mile north of the Highland Park Boulevard exit. Partnership 81 is currently in the design phase. Once the design is set, the project will be procured as a Public-Private Partnership (P3). There is no tolling anticipated to be included as part of this project. Construction is not expected to begin before 2025.



The PartNership 81 public comment period will provide the community with an opportunity to share feedback and comments based on the preliminary design plans and environmental impacts. Information about the project including a project overview, project displays, and methods to provide comments, will be available to be viewed online beginning July 26, 2022 on the PennDOT District 4 Luzerne County public meeting website at https://www.penndot.pa.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Luzerne%20County/Pages/default.aspx. Click on "Partnership 81" in the blue box to review project details and provide feedback via the online comment form. PennDOT staff and design consultants will be available to answer questions at the open house on July 26. Feedback received during the comment period and at the public meeting will be reviewed and taken into consideration by PennDOT.



The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services, have special needs, or concerns that require individual attention, please contact Stephen Sartori, Project Manager, at (570) 235-2964, or email at c-ssartori@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

