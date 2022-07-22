District of Columbia June Unemployment Rate Improves to 5.5 Percent

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.5 percent in June 2022; this was a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the revised May 2022 rate of 5.7 percent.



“Companies are hiring in record numbers and our DC workers are taking advantage of increased opportunities,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Connecting District residents to careers in growth industries and to jobs that allow them to support themselves and their families and achieve economic prosperity is paramount.”



The District’s preliminary June job estimates show an increase of 2,800 jobs, for a total of 764,300 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 3,200 jobs. The public sector decreased by 400 jobs. The number of employed District residents increased by 700, from 364,500 in May 2022 to 365,200 in June 2022. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 100 from 386,400 in May 2022 to 386,300 in June 2022. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,100 jobs, jobs have remained the same or 0% from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector increased by 300 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 15,600 jobs, jobs increased by 600 or 4.0 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 600 jobs, after decreasing by 500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,200 jobs, jobs increased by 1,100 or 3.78 percent from a year ago

Information sector increased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 300 jobs or 1.52 percent for a year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 200 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 27,000 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,300 jobs or 4.59 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 2,800 jobs, after a decrease of 2,100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 175,100 jobs, jobs increased by 8,700 or 5.23 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 2,700 jobs, after a decrease of 1,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 119,800 jobs, jobs increased by 3,100 or 2.66 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 1,300 jobs, after an increase of 1,000 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 67,300 jobs, jobs increased by 16,800 or 33.27 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 1,000 jobs, after an increase of 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 73,800 jobs, jobs increased by 2,000 or 2.79 percent from a year ago.



Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 700 over the month to 365,200. The civilian labor force decreased by 100 to 386,300.

One year ago, total employment was 355,700 and the civilian labor force was 383,400.

The number of unemployed was 27,700, and the unemployment rate was 7.2 percent.



NOTES: The June 2022 final and July 2022 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Friday August 19, 2022. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.



Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.



Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).



Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).



Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.



Data reflects 2021 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted