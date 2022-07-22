Submit Release
DSEDJ to provide limited public services from July 25 to 29

MACAU, July 22 - In order to cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work of the SAR government, the headquarters of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) will maintain limited services for the public during office hours from July 25 to 29. During this period, the DSEDJ will only receive documents, as well as provide the following services (appointment must be made in advance through telephone), while other services and facilities of the DSEDJ are suspended until further notice.

  1. School place consultation and arrangement service. Appointment tel.: 83972331 (secondary education)/ 83972309 (pre-primary and primary education)/ 84905242 (special education).
  2. Schools of non-tertiary education submit subsidy report. Appointment tel.: 83972309.
  3. Student insurance. Appointment tel.: 83972512.
  4. Interest Subsidies for Student Loans Scheme. Appointment tel.: 83972512.

For enquiries, please contact us by dialing 28555533 during office hours, or email to webmaster@dsedj.gov.mo, or visit the DSEDJ website: www.dsedj.gov.mo.

