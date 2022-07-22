Submit Release
IAM to resume shuttle bus service for provisional market tomorrow with passenger capacity limited to 60%

MACAU, July 22 - During the “consolidation period” starting from 23 July, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will resume the shuttle bus service for the Almirante Lacerda Municipal Provisional Market (Red Market) to provide convenience for members of the public in Horta e Costa district to shop in the provisional market. To comply with anti-epidemic measures, standing will not be allowed on the shuttle bus and the passenger capacity will be limited to 60%. Cleaning and disinfection of the bus compartments will also be strengthened.

The operation hours of the shuttle bus service are from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. To avoid crowd gatherings in the bus compartment, standing will not be allowed. When the bus compartment is full, no passengers will be accepted, restricting the passenger capacity to 60%. In addition, each passenger will be required to wear KN95 face mask and actively produce the valid green health code of the day when boarding the bus. The personnel stationed at the bus stops will assist to keep order when passengers board the bus. The public’s understanding and cooperation are appreciated.

After completion of each circular route, the bus company will spray disinfectant to the bus compartment and clean it as required. Thorough cleaning and disinfection of the bus compartment are also required after completion of the daily bus service to strengthen the cleaning and disinfection of the bus compartment.

