In order to cooperate in nucleic acid test for people in the key areas, the opening hours of the 8 nucleic acid testing stations will be extended tomorrow (July 23)

MACAU, July 22 - In order to meet the needs of people in the key areas to go for testing, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (the Centre) stated that the opening hours of the 8 nucleic acid testing stations near the key areas, namely St. Joseph Secondary School 2, Escola Estrela do Mar, Instituto Salesiano, Escola Tong Nam (Secondary Section), Hou Kong Middle School (Primary Section),. Pui Ching Middle School, Macau Workers' Children School (Kindergarten Section) and mobile nucleic acid testing bus – parked at Riviera Macau / Terminal, will be extended to 22:00 tomorrow (July 23).

The Centre reminds the public that they have to take a rapid antigen test by themselves before going out and declare the test result through the Macau Health Code. They can go to the nucleic acid testing station for sampling only when the test result is negative. If the test result is positive, in addition to making a declaration in the Macau Health Code , regardless of whether there is a fever, respiratory symptom or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called as soon as possible (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The person concerned and his/her housemates have to stay at home and wait patiently for the ambulance arranged by the authorities to send them to the quarantine site. The authorities will make unified arrangements for nucleic acid testing for them.