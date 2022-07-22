IAM adopts crowd control measure of distribution of number tags at Patane Market and again calls on public to do their shopping during off-peak hours

MACAU, July 22 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) adopted crowd control measures of distribution of number tags and queuing at Patane Market this morning (22 July) and the overall operation was smooth. IAM again calls on the public to go to markets and hawker areas during off-peak hours and comply with the guidance of the on-site staff when they wait in queues, so as to jointly fulfil pandemic prevention efforts.

The peak of people flow occurred at Patane Market at 9:00 a.m. this morning. IAM staff immediately adopted crowd control measures such as distribution of number tags and queuing on site. After the measures were implemented, the public could enter the market to do their shopping after waiting for about five minutes. IAM has previously set up queue barriers outside markets with high people flow, namely Patane Market, Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex, and the public have to enter the markets in order under the guidance of the staff. Meanwhile, special passages have been arranged for the elderly and people with mobility issues.

IAM repeatedly calls on the public to go to Patane Market, Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market, S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex and Hawker Area at Rua da Emenda where there were high people flows during off-peak hours and keep social distance when they wait in queues. The peak of people flow at Patane Market is from about 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., while the peaks of the people flows at Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex are mainly concentrated from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In addition, there is high people flow at the Hawker Area at Rua da Emenda as well, and the peaks of people flow are mainly concentrated from about 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.