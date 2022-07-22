IAM launches platform for viewing number of people in queues of facilities in hopes that public will use facilities during off-peak hours

MACAU, July 22 - During the “consolidation period” starting from 23 July, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will open the Guia Hill Fitness Trail, the walking trial in the Reservatório Park, the cycle track in the Leisure Area on Taipa Waterfront and the Lotus Cycle Track on a limited basis, and 16 dog parks in various districts. In order to let the public know the number of users of the facilities, IAM has launched a special webpage showing the number of people in the venues and in queues of the facilities and markets, so that the public can make better arrangements for going out. IAM will adopt crowd control measures according to the situations of the venues, calling on the public to use the facilities during off-peak hours.

To learn about the facilities’ real-time situations and make better arrangements for going out, the public may go to the IAM webpage https://www.iam.gov.mo/e/waiting/menulist/ and view the number of people in queues of the public markets and dog parks, and the number of people at the walking trails and cycle tracks opened on a limited basis.

According to the health authorities’ guidelines on pandemic prevention measures, the public are still required to avoid crowd gatherings, keep social distancing, and wear masks of KN95 or above specifications all the time when using the facilities, and scan the Venue Codes and undergo temperature measurement when entering the venues. Their Health Codes are required to be green. IAM will adopt crowd control measures when necessary according to on-site situations, and send additional staff to inspect the venues and rectify violations. The public are requested to cooperate with the pandemic prevention work.