IAM adopts crowd control measures in Rua da Emenda during “consolidation period” and calls on public to do their shopping during off-peak hours

MACAU, July 22 - To coordinate with pandemic prevention and control work, crowd control measures will be implemented in Rua da Emenda and some road sections of Rua de Tomé Pires every day from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. during the “consolidation period” from 23 to 29 July. The public can only proceed towards Avenida de Horta e Costa after entering Rua da Emenda, and the section of Rua de Tomé Pires situated between Rua do Lu Cao and Rua do Rebanho will be restricted to one way forward only. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will install signs and send additional staff to carry out inspection on site. The public are advised to comply with the measures.

IAM has continuously evaluated the actual situation in all markets and adopted crowd control measures. IAM has previously set up queue barriers outside markets with high people flow, namely Patane Market, Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex, and the public have to enter the markets in order under the guidance of the staff. Meanwhile, special passages have been arranged for the elderly and people with mobility issues.

IAM repeatedly calls on the public to go to Patane Market, Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market, S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex and Hawker Area at Rua da Emenda where there were high people flows during off-peak hours and keep social distance when they wait in queues. The peak of people flow at Patane Market is from about 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., while the peaks of the people flows at Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex are mainly concentrated from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In addition, there is high people flow at the Hawker Area at Rua da Emenda as well, and the peaks of people flow are mainly concentrated from about 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.