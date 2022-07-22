Current operational arrangements for social service facilities to be maintained during consolidation period

MACAU, July 22 - The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) announces that the basic arrangements for social service facilities/service programmes during the upcoming pandemic control consolidation period between July 23 and 29 are as follows:

1. With the exception of residential facilities and emergency support services, the operation of all social service facilities/service programmes, including all child care centres, subvented day care and community facilities, etc., will continue to be suspended;

2. In view of the highly transmissible and immune-evading Omicron subvariant BA.5, and the high risk of serious illness and death among the elderly, especially the senior citizens after infection, the IAS and the Health Bureau (SSM) have decided that the 36 elderly nursing homes, rehabilitation and detoxification facilities will remain under closed-loop management and rotational shift arrangement during the above ‘consolidation period’ to facilitate further observation of the epidemic situation before deciding on the next response measures. The IAS understands the inconvenience and impact of such measures on residents, their families and the staff and calls for the continued concerted effort from all to protect the health and safety of facility users, especially the elderly.

In the meantime, the SAR Government will closely monitor the development of the epidemic and will inform the facilities of the subsequent arrangements in a timely manner. The IAS will make further announcements on the operation of various social service facilities depending on future developments, and members of the public can enquire about the operational arrangements of social service facilities if necessary. The IAS thanks the public for their understanding and compliance.