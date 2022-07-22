Elaboration on the NAT arrangements for individuals with prior COVID-19 infection

MACAU, July 22 - Although individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 infection often return a positive result in nucleic acid test after release from isolation, re-infection with the same viral strain in a short term is unlikely; besides, the viral strains found in locally infected cases and overseas infected cases are different. Based on the above, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre elaborates the nucleic acid testing arrangements for people with prior COVID-19 infection as follows:

For locally infected persons: Within 60 days from the day of discharge from isolation (which is counted as Day 1), it is not necessary to participate in the citywide NAT programme, or the NAT drives for key areas/key groups, target worker populations, and people who need to leave home for work. For overseas infected persons: Within 30 days from the day of discharge from isolation (which is counted as Day 1), it is not necessary to participate in the citywide NAT programme, or the NAT drives for key areas/key groups, target worker populations, and people who need to leave home for work. In case a test certificate should be produced to the employer during the launch of a mass testing effort, such as the NAT drive for working populations, a discharge certificate can be presented instead. If, for any reason, there is a need to get tested, the individual concerned should go to a NAT station as specified in the "Important Notes for 7-Day Self-Health Management upon Discharge from Isolation" for single sample testing. Among the designated NAT stations, Conde de S. Januário General Hospital accepts walk-ins without an appointment, whereas Kiang Wu Hospital, the University Hospital and Qingmao Checkpoint are appointment-based. Booking link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook.

The above measures are without prejudice to the requirement that all individuals infected with COVID-19 in the present epidemic (which commenced on 18 June) are subject to a total of two nucleic acid tests on Day 3 and Day 6 upon release from isolation.