Tennessee Highway Patrol Is Accepting Applications For The Nashville Citizens' Academy

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is accepting applications for the Nashville Citizens’ Academy. The first class starts on August 9th. Weekly sessions run from 5:45 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. CST. The academy is designed to give citizens a better understanding and awareness of THP and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Citizens will receive hands-on instruction and training from state troopers and other department personnel throughout the academy.

Topics covered include: Patrol stops, special operations, homeland security, capitol protection, recruitment, commercial vehicle enforcement, aviation support, critical incident investigations, and other law enforcement topics. After every session, there will be time for questions and engagement.

Participants must be at least 21-years old, available to attend weekly sessions with no more than one absence, sign required waivers and agreements, and have no criminal history.

Applications are available on our website at Helpful Links (tn.gov), then select THP Nashville Citizens' Academy Application to complete your application. Please email your application to Lieutenant Krystal Thaxter at Krystal.Thaxter@tn.gov. The deadline to register is August 1, 2022. Applications must be returned by that date for processing.

