America’s Largest Soccer League Hits Record Registration Numbers for 2022 Fall League
Heartland Soccer kicks off their Fall League the weekend of August 12-14 with a record number of 1,322 teams.OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartland Soccer Association, the largest soccer league and tournament host in the United States, kicks off their 2022 Fall League the weekend of August 12-14 with a record number of 1,322 teams, representing more than 21,100 girls and boys league players, ages 9 to 19, from seven states. Heartland Soccer is considered a leader in youth soccer development and a major factor in making Kansas City the acknowledged Soccer Capital of America.
League games are played at four world-class turf facilities, including the Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex and the Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex, as well as the Compass Minerals Sporting Fields and Swope Soccer Village.
The league hosts players of all skill levels including recreational and premier level players. Each year over 170 different soccer clubs compete through Heartland Soccer. The sheer number of participants allow players and teams the opportunity to compete against similarly skilled opponents at all ages.
“With the finish of a very successful Spring season, we are excited to kick-off the Fall season in August with a record number of teams and players. We look forward to welcoming back all of our players, coaches, referees and parents to the soccer complexes,” says Shane Hackett, Heartland Soccer executive director. “As our league continues to grow in scope and size, it creates opportunities for corporate partners and sponsors to get direct access to our soccer families. These partnerships are a great way for companies to support young athletes, as well as build brand loyalty with an affluent consumer market.”
In addition to league play, Heartland Soccer hosts 15 exceptional tournaments each year. Heartland tournaments draw in more than 3,300 teams and 44,000 youth players, from over 16 states including Texas, Minnesota, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Colorado and Illinois as well as Canada.
To learn more about Heartland Soccer league, tournaments, corporate partnership and sponsorship opportunities visit www.heartlandsoccer.net
About Heartland Soccer Association
Heartland Soccer is the largest youth soccer league in the country with more than 1,320 league teams per season, 3,300 tournament teams annually, 74,000 youth soccer players, 4,000 coaches and 2,000 active referees. Heartland Soccer Association was formed in 1977 and has grown from an initial 600 players to serving teams from 16 states and internationally with league and tournaments. For more information, visit www.heartlandsoccer.net.
Heartland Soccer has several opportunities for league and tournament sponsorship. Heartland partners with like-minded businesses who understand that investing in young people today creates a better community for all in the future. Partners are important team members in creating an increasingly growing soccer family in our community. Sponsorship provides businesses with increased brand visibility while making a direct impact on developing Kansas City’s youth through soccer. For more information on sponsorship, please contact Bridgette Samuelson, Director of Partnership Development and Operations at bridgette@heartlandsoccer.net.
