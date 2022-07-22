Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,048 in the last 365 days.

Lyman Park Boat Access Area at Drake’s Field Will Be Closed August 5-7

CONTACT:
Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748
Jay Martin: (603) 271-5619
July 22, 2022

Pittsfield, NH – The public boat access facility serving the Suncook River in Pittsfield will be closed from Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. The closure will facilitate a safe public space for the 40th Annual Suncook Valley Hot Air Balloon Rally. During this time frame, there will be no opportunity to use the boat access location for any purpose.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/boating/index.html.

You just read:

Lyman Park Boat Access Area at Drake’s Field Will Be Closed August 5-7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.