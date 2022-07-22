Lyman Park Boat Access Area at Drake’s Field Will Be Closed August 5-7

CONTACT:

July 22, 2022

Pittsfield, NH – The public boat access facility serving the Suncook River in Pittsfield will be closed from Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. The closure will facilitate a safe public space for the 40th Annual Suncook Valley Hot Air Balloon Rally. During this time frame, there will be no opportunity to use the boat access location for any purpose.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/boating/index.html.