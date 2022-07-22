AG Reyes Joins Multistate Letter Urging Google Not to Censor Pro-Life Crisis Pregnancy Centers from Search Results

July 22, 2022

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes signed a multistate letter urging Google not to cave to recent political pressure encouraging the censorship of pro-life crisis pregnancy centers from Google’s search engine algorithms.

The political pressure aimed at Google has come from a variety of political leaders, the letter states. For instance, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has advocated for shutting down these pro-life crisis pregnancy centers. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) and Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), joined by 19 of their Democrat colleagues, sent Google their own respective letter, urging Google to remove these private charities from their search results.

The attorneys general are cautioning Google that filtering pro-life centers from their various platforms, including from Google’s search results, online advertising, and other products like Google Maps, would be a violation of free speech.

If Google were to participate in this attack on free speech, the 17 attorneys general promised to investigate potential violations of antitrust laws and religious discrimination. “No American should be silenced because of his or her religious beliefs,” the attorneys general argue, “especially in order to magnify the message of adherents of other beliefs on the same subject.”

Crisis pregnancy centers are private charities that show compassion and practical support to women in a time of need. In 2019, crisis pregnancy centers served over 1.8 million clients and provided services valued at over $266 million for little or no cost. These services included ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, STD testing, parenting and prenatal education classes, post-abortive care, recovery counseling, free or reduced-cost diapers, baby clothes, car seats, and strollers.

