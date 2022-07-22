Cosmetic Laser Market is Expected to Reach USD 5,416.70 Million With CAGR of 14.5% by 2026

Cosmetic Laser Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Cosmetic Laser Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are Alma, Candela, Cutera, Cynosure, Deka, Hoyoconbio, Lumensis, Palomar, and Syneron, Aerolase El.En. Spa Lumenis Ltd., Aerolase Corporation Sciton, Inc., Sharp Light Technologies, Fosun Pharmaceutical, Syneron Medical Inc., and Solta Medical, Aerolase Corporation, Iridex, ALLTEC GmbH, and Fotona.

The cosmetic laser market size is expected to reach $5,416.70 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

Cosmetic lasers is a therapy used to reduce facial wrinkles and skin irregularities, such as skin laxity, moles, liver spots, excess fat, and blemishes or acne scars. The technique directs short, concentrated pulsating beams of light on irregular skin, precisely removing skin layer by layer. This popular procedure is also called lasabrasion, laser peel, or laser vaporization. Cosmetic lasers have revolutionized the beauty industry and offers minimally invasive treatments. Different types of lasers use various wavelength for targeting different pigments. In addition, ablative lasers focus on outer layer of the skin and create micro wounds on the skin surface. Whereas, the non-ablative lasers pass safely through outer skin and breach the tissue lying below.

Technological advancements in cosmetic lasers such as providing minimally invasive treatments and surge in awareness among individuals toward self-grooming are the major factors that propel the cosmetic laser market growth. In addition, rise in disposable incomes in developing economies, such as China and India, further contribute to the growth of cosmetic laser market. However, high cost of these devices and a lack of appropriate reimbursement policies restrain the growth of cosmetic laser market. On the contrary, rise in baby boomer population and the budding trend of body altering across the globe are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the future. In addition, manufacturers are continuously focused toward improving their products to help users gain better results in a shorter time period with minimal or no incisions.

Cosmetic Laser Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Cosmetic Laser Market by Key Players: Alma, Candela, Cutera, Cynosure, Deka, Hoyoconbio, Lumensis, Palomar, and Syneron, Aerolase El.En. Spa Lumenis Ltd., Aerolase Corporation Sciton, Inc., Sharp Light Technologies, Fosun Pharmaceutical, Syneron Medical Inc., and Solta Medical, Aerolase Corporation, Iridex, ALLTEC GmbH, and Fotona.

Cosmetic Laser Market By Product: Ablative, Non-ablative), Modality (Pulsed Dye Laser (PDL), YAG laser, Carbon Dioxide Laser (CO2), Erbium, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), Radiofrequency, Infrared, and Others

Cosmetic Laser Market By Application: Hair removal, Skin Resurfacing, Vascular Lesions, Scar and Acne Removal, Body Contouring, and Others

Cosmetic Laser Market By End User: Hospitals, Skin Care Clinics, and Cosmetic Surgical Centers

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

