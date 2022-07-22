Biomarker Technologies Market Size Showcase The Growth With CAGR of 13.2% | Allied Market Research

Biomarker Technologies Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Biomarker Technologies Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Biomarker Technologies market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., Merck KGAA, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN, Shimadzu Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The biomarker technologies market accounted for $21,594 million in 2018 is expected to reach $58,508 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Biomarker technologies are techniques that are used to find out biomarkers. These biomarkers are characteristics, genes, or molecules which are used to measure the biological parameters of the body. These biological parameters help in identification of various diseases and can also be helpful in drug discovery. Different technologies, which are used for the identification of biomarkers include next generation sequencing, polymerase chain reactions, immunoassays, and others. These techniques are utilized in various field of science and are mostly used in identification of different disease such as cancers, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and others. Moreover, the use of biomarkers has revolutionized patient treatment, which has become more personalized leading to better treatment outcomes.

The key factors that drive the growth of the global biomarker technologies market are rise in prevalence of various diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and others. The other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market include surge in research related to drug discovery and increase in healthcare expenditure. However, high initial investments for the discovery of biomarker can hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Whereas, surge in awareness associated with the need of early detection of various diseases such as cancers and high growth potential in emerging economies are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Biomarker Technologies Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Biomarker Technologies Market by Key Players: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., Merck KGAA, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN, Shimadzu Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Biomarker Technologies Market By Product: Consumables, and Instruments), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Immunoassay, and Others

Biomarker Technologies Market By Application: Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, and Personalized Medicine

Biomarker Technologies Market By Indication: Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, and Others

