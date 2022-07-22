Submit Release
Lane Closures on Interstate 180 and Routes 15 and 220 in Lycoming County Next Week

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane closures next week on Interstate 180 (both directions) and Routes 15 and 220 (both directions) throughout Lycoming County for a bridge cleaning project.

On Tuesday, July 26 through Friday, July 29, between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crews will be performing bridge maintenance on bridges between the Clinton County (Route 220) and Northumberland County (Route 180) lines and between the Union County and Tioga County lines (Route 15). This is a moving operation and motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.

Motorists should drive with caution and may experience delays in travel in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

 
MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###

 


