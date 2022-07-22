Lane Closures on Interstate 180 and Routes 15 and 220 in Lycoming County Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane closures next week on Interstate 180 (both directions) and Routes 15 and 220 (both directions) throughout Lycoming County for a bridge cleaning project.

On Tuesday, July 26 through Friday, July 29, between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crews will be performing bridge maintenance on bridges between the Clinton County (Route 220) and Northumberland County (Route 180) lines and between the Union County and Tioga County lines (Route 15). This is a moving operation and motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.

Motorists should drive with caution and may experience delays in travel in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

