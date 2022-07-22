Flint Hill Road to Close 24/7 Next Week for Sink Hole Repair in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – Flint Hill Road is scheduled to close 24/7 between Church Road and Hertzog Boulevard in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, July 25, through Friday, August 5, for sink hole repairs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Flint Hill Road motorists will be directed to use Church Road, Horizon Drive, Renaissance Boulevard, and Swedeland Road. Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Prior to the full road closure being scheduled, southbound Flint Hill Road motorists encountered a lane closure between Church Road and Hertzog Boulevard when the sink hole was first discovered.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

