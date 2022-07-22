PennDOT Reopens Washington Lane Culvert in Lower Moreland Township

King of Prussia, PA – Washington Lane has reopened between Route 63 (Welsh Road) and Terwood Road in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County, following the replacement of the culvert carrying Washington Lane over branch of Pennypack Creek, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The new box culvert, which replaced the original structure built in 1931, carries an average of 1,271 vehicles daily.

This work is one of seven structures in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing/replacing under a $6.5 million project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Saginaw Road over Big Elk Creek in East Nottingham and New London townships, Chester County;

Richlandtown Pike over Cooks Creek in Springfield Township, Bucks County;

U.S. 1 and I-295 Interchange ramps;

Lower State Road over branch of Mill Creek in Doylestown Township, Bucks County; and

Barnsley Road over branch of Northeast Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County.



Another structure in construction for replacement includes the following:

5th Street over Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County.



Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge/culvert improvement project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

