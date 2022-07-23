Grammy-considered artist Azure Antoinette joins forces with Cambridge Community Art Center as Artist in Residence

This joint venture will see Azure Antoinette using her talent as a prolific commissioned poet, actress, and visual storyteller to elevate the mission of CAC.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy-considered artist Azure Antoinette joins forces with Cambridge Community Art Center to serve as Artist in Residence.Bespoke Creative Agency (BCA) and Cambridge Community Art Center (CAC) have jointly agreed to name Teller Ventures CEO & Founder Azure Antoinette as Ambassador and Artist in Residence of the CAC, starting May 2022, and commencing May 2023.Since 1937 Cambridge Community Art Center has worked to cultivate an engaged community of youth whose powerful artistic voices transform their lives, neighborhoods, and worlds. A longstanding pillar of the Cambridge community, the arts center develops the next generation of civically engaged, community-minded leaders and problem-solvers. This mission is not lost on Azure Antoinette, who has been involved in the arts since childhood.With her vast catalog of voiceover work, acting, and commissioned poetry work , Azure has secured her space in the world of art advocacy and activism. In a statement about stepping into her role as Ambassador and Artist in Residence, Azure Antoinette had this to say;“To state that there could not be a more appropriate time to curate, encourage, promote and solicit the stories of BIPOC Youth; would be one of the gravest understatements of our collective time. Universally, the media, mainstream public, and entertainment industries have negated their responsibility to be champions and guardians of storytelling. Be that the diverse stories of women, the stories of 2nd and 3rd worlds, the stories of survival, and most importantly, the stories of those that could not tell it themselves. No matter the space we occupy, the profession wehold, the age and agency we call ours, we must make good on our commitment; to honor the stories around us.”This joint venture will see Azure Antoinette using her talent as a prolific commissioned poet, actress, and visual storyteller to elevate the mission and create joint partnerships with brands that share the vision of the CAC. Azure will be creating targeted promotions, leveraging her personal brand and image for marketing campaigns on behalf of the CAC, and using her extensive knowledge of storytelling, communications, and advocacy work to build positive momentum for the Community Art Center and its students’ endeavors.For more information and media inquiries, please contact Adiba Nelson, Director of Content for the Office of Azure Antoinette at narrative@azureantoinette.com