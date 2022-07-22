Applicants for 15th Judicial District Court judgeship announced

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

The Fifteenth Judicial District Nominating Commission today announced five people have applied for nomination to the office of district judge for the Fifteenth Judicial District (Baca, Cheyenne, Kiowa and Prowers counties).

The application deadline was July 5, 2022. The rules of procedure for the Fifteenth Judicial District Nominating Commission require that the names of all applicants be made public when the application period is closed. Applicants are James Bullock and Tarryn Johnson, both of La Junta; William Culver of Rocky Ford; Jeffrey Cure of Burlington; and Jennifer Esch of Springfield.

The Fifteenth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on July 27, 2022, to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of district judge for the Fifteenth Judicial District. The vacancy will be created by the retirement of the Hon. Stanley A. Brinkley, and will occur on Dec. 10, 2022.

To be eligible for appointment to fill the vacancy, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the Fifteenth Judicial District and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years. The current annual salary for this position is $183,816. The initial term of office of a district judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent district judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of six years.

Public comment on the qualifications of the applicants is invited.

The members of the nominating commission for the Fifteenth Judicial District are: Douglas Tallman of Brandon; Timothy Hume of Walsh; Margaret Jolly of Kit Carson; and Annessa Stagner, Darla Specht, Kim Verhoeff, and Lanie Meyers-Mireless, all of Lamar.

