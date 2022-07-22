Submit Release
News Search

There were 858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,044 in the last 365 days.

Applicants for 15th Judicial District Court judgeship announced

Home Media Press Releases Release

Applicants for 15th Judicial District Court judgeship announced

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

The Fifteenth Judicial District Nominating Commission today announced five people have applied for nomination to the office of district judge for the Fifteenth Judicial District (Baca, Cheyenne, Kiowa and Prowers counties).

The application deadline was July 5, 2022. The rules of procedure for the Fifteenth Judicial District Nominating Commission require that the names of all applicants be made public when the application period is closed. Applicants are James Bullock and Tarryn Johnson, both of La Junta; William Culver of Rocky Ford; Jeffrey Cure of Burlington; and Jennifer Esch of Springfield.

The Fifteenth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on July 27, 2022, to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of district judge for the Fifteenth Judicial District. The vacancy will be created by the retirement of the Hon. Stanley A. Brinkley, and will occur on Dec. 10, 2022.

To be eligible for appointment to fill the vacancy, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the Fifteenth Judicial District and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years. The current annual salary for this position is $183,816. The initial term of office of a district judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent district judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of six years.

Public comment on the qualifications of the applicants is invited.

The members of the nominating commission for the Fifteenth Judicial District are: Douglas Tallman of Brandon; Timothy Hume of Walsh; Margaret Jolly of Kit Carson; and Annessa Stagner, Darla Specht, Kim Verhoeff, and Lanie Meyers-Mireless, all of Lamar.

Editor’s Note: Contact information for the nominating commission members.

You just read:

Applicants for 15th Judicial District Court judgeship announced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.