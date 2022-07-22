Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting Tuesday, July 26

July 22, 2022

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting

Tuesday, July 26

Meeting Features Deep Dive on Maryland’s Teacher Workforce: Supply, Demand, and Diversity

BALTIMORE, MD (July 22, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link (https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-07-26.aspx).

The meeting will also be available via YouTube livestream (https://youtu.be/s5w-XrSuDHk).

The meeting will feature a Deep Dive on Maryland’s Teacher Workforce: Supply, Demand, and Diversity. Recognizing that educators are the most important school-based factor in a student’s success, State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury will outline key metrics regarding educator staffing across the State, as well as Blueprint initiatives to support teacher pipelines and diversity.

The agenda also includes a local education agency virtual program update, a presentation from the Maryland Association of Student Councils and public comment.

Public comment can be provided both in-person and virtually according to guidelines for participation. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10-person maximum is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 25. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The State Board has restored in-person meetings, open to the public. The State Board of Education and MSDE will continue to practice public health measures.

