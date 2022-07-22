Submit Release
Councilman Jesse Purdon to Throw Out First Pitch at Noche de Carnaval event with the Fort Myers Might Mussels

Leading Latina announced Jesse Purdon, Bonita Springs Council Member, will throw the First Pitch at the Mighty Mussels Noche de Carnaval game on September 10th.

CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Latina today announced that Jesse Purdon, City of Bonita Springs Council Member, will throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch at the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Noche de Carnaval game on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 7:00 P.M against the St. Lucie Mets.

Noche de Carnaval will be a night to showcase Hispanic culture, music, and dance. Fans are able to participate in the event by submitting their music requests to be played during the game through the organization's Facebook page and website.

The organization still has sponsorship opportunities available for the event. If you are interested in participating in the festival event as a sponsor, you can submit a request at bit.ly/NocheSponsorInfo. The commitment deadline to apply is August 31, 2022.

All proceeds from this event will go towards local programs and college/vocational scholarship opportunities for high school students throughout Southwest Florida. This past spring, two scholarships were awarded to a Cape Coral (Alyssa Maldonado) and Naples (Dulce Chavarria) student.

To purchase your game day tickets, visit bit.ly/NocheDeCarnavalTickets. If you would like to learn more about the organization, visit https://leadinglatinaswfl.com.

About Leading Latina, INC
Leading Latina, INC was established as a non-formal and cooperative educational resource organized to advance and promote the personal/professional growth and leadership of its members and women within the Hispanic community. The purpose of Leading Latina is to create resources for advancement and provide scholarship opportunities for high school students throughout Southwest Florida.

For more information or if you have questions, contact President Vanessa Chaviano at 239-734-4671 or info@leadinglatinaswfl.com. You can also visit their website at https://leadinglatinaswfl.com/noche-de-carnaval

Hailey Brown
LIV Digital Marketing
+1 239-676-3316
media@livdigitalmarketing.com
