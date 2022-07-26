Israel’s Newest Cultural Landmark, Unveiled
"The History of the Star of David" by Marc Bennett with AFSMC Board, Mindy Gale and Dr. Itzhak Avital; Photo Credit: Jordan Polevoy
I’m honored to have this artwork installed where it can inspire hope and healing for the patients and their families, doctors, staff, and visitors at Soroka Medical Center.”SCARSDALE, NY, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 10, 2022, American Friends of Soroka Medical Center (AFSMC) celebrated Israel’s newest cultural landmark, the "The History of the Star of David" by Marc Bennett, as it was unveiled in its permanent home at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, Israel. The moving ceremony took place at the Healing Garden adjacent to the Legacy Heritage Oncology Center and Dr. Larry Norton Institute in the presence of directors and members of the Friends of Soroka from the United States and Israel, members of the hospital's management, employees, patients and other dignitaries. The uplifting color palette of this spectacular art installation depicts the enduring journey of the world's most recognizable star, shining as a beacon of hope at the center of Be’er Sheva.
Rachel Heisler Sheinfeld, Executive Director of the AFSMC, says “I speak tonight on behalf of the entire AFSMC family, including our board, volunteers and philanthropists. Your passion and commitment has helped us reach this very proud moment. Soroka’s commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare with a unique cultural sensitivity contributes directly to building a future of peaceful co-existence in Israel. This stunning visual centerpiece at the heart of our campus will help us tell the story of Soroka's pioneering spirit.” Thanks to AFSMC’s board, partners and to the Iranian American Jewish Federation and others, this art installation was made possible.
What started as a philanthropic passion project is now a national cultural landmark in Israel, thanks to the devotion and determination of three close friends: David Zeigerman, Mindy Gale Zeigerman and Marc Bennett. Mindy Gale, owner and founder of Gale Branding, remarks “Together we understood the power of art; this is a striking piece of art that tells an emotional story, representing the best of how art can give back. This piece will financially support Soroka Medical Center through a plethora of licensing opportunities for Judaica and art-related merchandise for generations to come.” Looking to the future, the work of art, a stunning example of entrepreneurial philanthropy, is expected to generate significant revenue for Soroka’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. Learn more about the project at Soroka.org/SoDA.
El Al Israel Airlines is a corporate partner with the American Friends of Soroka Medical Center on this special project. Stanley Morais, Deputy Director of International Affairs at EL AL, remarks “As Israel’s national airline, we are proud to fly the Star of David around the globe. The Star of David is a symbol representing our history, our land, our people and our state. We look forward to having all of Soroka’s supporters from around the world fly with EL AL when they come to view the unique artwork, “The History of the Star of David” created by Marc Bennett. This will offer more opportunities to visit Be’er Sheva and the Negev, and to see for themselves all that this unique region has to offer."
Dr. Shlomi Codish, Director General of Soroka Medical Center, remarks "The members of the Friends of Soroka Association in New York have a deep and long-standing partnership with the hospital. The members of the association work hard to promote and develop the medical center. This wonderful display is an example of the connection of the members of the association to the physical and spiritual healing of the residents of the Negev, and I thank them for that." AFSMC’s Board President, Caroline Freidfertig, Board Vice President, Carlos Gutierrez, Board Treasurer, Hillel Caplan, Board Secretary, Deborah Cherki and Board Members, David Kimiabakhsh, President Emeritus Ruth Steinberg, President Emeritus Dr. Jay Selman, Henri Boll and Ran Daniel were instrumental and are proud to be part of Soroka’s initiative combining art and healing.
Visitors, patients and staff are now able to connect with the powerful piece, reflecting hope, perseverance and strength. Prof. Yitzhak Avital, Director of the Legacy Heritage Center for Oncology at Soroka, thanks “the members of the Friends of Soroka Association in New York for contributing this masterpiece to our healing garden. The environment and the treatment experience play a significant part in the healing process, and the healing garden in the oncology center allows the patient to relax, take a break from the treatment routine and inspire hope. The special work that was placed in the garden represents the survival of the Star of David over the years, which may also strengthen our patients in their daily struggles." The installation evokes a sense of survival and determination, as well as a celebration of Jewish culture, tradition and faith.
Marc Bennett is an artist and filmmaker from Brooklyn, NY and is a member of the Directors Guild of America. He received his education at The Brooklyn Museum Art School and The School of Visual Arts in New York City. Bennett has been honored with the Art of California Magazine’s "Discovery Award," the Stamford Art Association's "Color Award,” the World Medal from the New York Festival's Television Advertising Awards, and the Best Shorts Competition “Outstanding Achievement Humanitarian Award,” which honors filmmakers who are bringing awareness to important issues and committed to making a difference in the world. His directorial project, the animated short film "The Tattooed Torah,” narrated by Ed Asner, which was named one of the top "10 Films That Keep the Holocaust Fresh in Our Memories,” by The Wrap. Bennett is committed to art and film as visual languages that entertain, educate, enlighten, and inspire positive change worldwide. StarofDavidArt.com/the-artist.
American Friends of Soroka Medical Center (AFS) is a New York State 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation. AFS is a community of individuals, families, foundations and businesses dedicated to supporting the vision and lifesaving work of Soroka Medical Center. AFS educates the U.S. public about Soroka’s break-through research and global impact, as well as cultivates philanthropic funding to ensure Soroka achieves its goals. Soroka.org.
