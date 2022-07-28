UrgentVet Installs New Casco Pet Enclosures to Enhance The Experience and Comfort of Patients
UrgentVet, which is the first dedicated urgent care clinic for pets, has recently announced the addition of Casco Pet enclosures at its new clinics around the country. These revolutionary enclosures represent a significant improvement over traditional metal cages and as a result exemplify UrgentVet's commitment to compassionate care.
The UrgentVet clinic in Boca Raton was opened on June 2, 2022 in South Florida and it was the first UrgentVet to be built with the new enclosures. In the future, the new and improved enclosures will be a staple of each new UrgentVet clinic across the country.
“The Casco Pet enclosures are the absolute finest on the market, so it was a no-brainer for us to transition to including them as the standard in our new clinics,” said Dr. Jim Dobies, the founder of UrgentVet. “Everything we do at UrgentVet is with the pet’s care and comfort in mind, and these enclosures provide advantages that will enable our staff to deliver the type of care pet parents expect.”
For many pets, ambient cage noise can be a trigger for anxiety. However, the new enclosures are constructed with tempered glass and, as a result, are 70% quieter than metal cages. This is a design decision that helps make these enclosures the most Fear-Free product which is currently available on the market.
The new enclosures include a warming feature in the floor. This enables staff to be able to independently control each enclosure’s temperature. In addition to this feature, each enclosure has its own exhaust fan, integrated oxygen chamber, electrical outlet and fluid bag hanger. This wealth of features facilitates easier cord management with medical equipment. On top of all of this, there is an embedded lighting element in each enclosure that allows staff to tint each enclosure one of three distinct colors. Green has a calming effect, red is for pets in recovery from a procedure or trauma and blue which is for easier clean-up of debris and dirt.
UrgentVet was founded in the Charlotte region of North Carolina and is now headquartered in Tampa, Florida. UrgentVet also has clinics in North & South Carolina, other areas of Florida, and future openings are planned for Texas and Georgia later this year.
The vision which governs the UrgentVet practice model is to provide dogs and cats with trusted after-hours acute care just like urgent care for humans. All veterinarians and support staff that are employed by UrgentVet are “Fear Free Certified Professionals”. This means that they are skilled in caring for both the pet’s physical needs and the pet’s emotional well-being.
UrgentVet clinics frequently treat vomiting, diarrhea, lacerations, wounds, as well as skin and ear problems among many other presenting complaints. The average UrgentVet bill is about 40% less than what a pet parent may pay for comparable services at a typical veterinary ER.
“Any time a pet encounters an injury or illness, it’s an unpleasant experience for both the animal and the pet parent,” said Dr. Dobies. “We want to do whatever we can to make the pet’s experience in our clinic as comfortable as possible before returning them to their family and their home. Our investment in Casco enclosures is just one more way that we work to keep furry family members emotionally and physically supported while they’re at UrgentVet.”
Several Case studies have demonstrated multiple key benefits of Casco enclosures. These benefits include more efficient recovery, increased comfort for pets waking from sedation, and improved visibility for observation by clinic staff.
About UrgentVet:
UrgentVet was founded by Dr. Jim Dobies and it is the first dedicated urgent care clinic for pets. Offering after-hours services, UrgentVet provides pet parents with an affordable and convenient alternative to 24-hour emergency vets. UrgentVet currently operates clinics in Belmont, North Carolina; Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Huntersville, North Carolina; Gastonia, North Carolina; Ballantyne (Charlotte), North Carolina; Cary, North Carolina; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Westchase (Tampa), Florida; Brandon, Florida; New Port Richey, Florida; Gainesville, Florida; west Orlando (Ocoee), Florida; Sarasota, Florida; The Villages, Florida; Lakewood Ranch, Florida; St. Johns, Florida; Lakeland, Florida; Boca Raton, Florida; and Cypress, Texas.
Josh Hall, Sage & Sterling Communications
