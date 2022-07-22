Development of a High-Performance Company Culture with Matt Workman, the COO of Replace Your University
Replace Your University logo
The refinement of the company culture has accelerated results as RYU has transitioned to a larger sales team and multiple products
The soul of the business is to help our clients, and it’s a service to be able to help people and really change their life in a way that maybe they never thought it could be changed.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replace Your University, a top financial education company, has gained a competitive advantage in the industry through strategic development and culture refinement. The COO of the company, Matt Workman, has been a driver to this development with refinement of the client delivery, sales team development, and refinement of the company culture. This transition has solidified the company as one of the leading brands in the financial education industry.
Replace Your University started in 2014 when Michael Lush used an ingenious strategy to accelerate the payoff of his mortgage in 3.5 years, resulting in eventually sharing the strategy with others. Since then, the company has grown exponentially, largely due to the incredible success clients consistently achieve. With most clients being referrals, it is clear the strategy is effective. Recently, the company was recognized as the #3 mover and shaker in the financial education industry.
Since assuming his position as the COO, Matt Workman has played a significant role in the growth of the company. He has implemented strategies to enhance the customer experience, boosted sales, and refined the characteristics of new hires and the onboarding process to match company values and performance goals. This has been even more important during the rapid growth over the past year as the company has rapidly gained market share in the financial education sector. As a result, clients have experienced higher satisfaction and an unusually high success rate (with the average client saving an average of $200k on their mortgage through the Replace Your Mortgage program), which in turn has helped the company consistently meet their KPI goals every quarter. They have had similar results with their new programs within 6 months after launch.
When it comes to developing the culture at Replace Your University, this is what Mr. Workman had to say, “We focus on hiring people that are on the same mission and truly want to help people and not just out for a quick cash grab. The soul of the business is to help our clients, and it’s a service to be able to help people and really change their life in a way that maybe they never thought it could be changed.”
He then continued, “While they’re called employees, it’s more of a family environment and we focus on bringing on the right people with strong values and really make sure they focus on helping our clients. This really helps maximize value for clients while keeping our team aligned with company values. Our KPIs reflect this culture and have only been improving the more we focus on dialing it in.”
The team at Replace Your University is excited to continue moving forward and changing more lives in meaningful ways. With each of the executives believing deeply in Christian principles, charity, and service to the community, they have found this to be one way to take their expertise and help thousands of people move forward in their financial lives. Their vision is to enable more families to have more financial resources so they can help serve their communities as well.
Replace Your University has achieved significant growth in the financial education industry. During this transition they have excelled by hitting new milestones in every area of operations. The incredible results achieved (both with internal operations and client results) will only improve their reputation as a top-rated brand in the industry.
You can learn more about Replace Your University by going to their website replaceyouruniversity.com. Replace Your Mortgage does not offer mortgages, Helocs, or loans of any kind. Replace Your Mortgage is not a bank and does not provide credit offers. Replace Your Mortgage is strictly for educational and informational purposes only.
