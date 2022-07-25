Salem Baptist Church to host book bag giveaway Aug. 6

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salem Baptist Church will host a book bag giveaway in the church parking lot Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. until all book bags have been distributed.

Congregation members are donating the book bags and school supplies. The church will disseminate approximately 500 book bags. Event sponsors include Field Paper Company and Frontier Bag Co.

“We want to express our support for parents and children during the start of this upcoming school year,” said Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus. “In previous years, Salem has passed out more than 450 book bags to families.”

For more information about the book bag giveaway, contact Niccole Cannon-Brown, executive assistant at (402) 455-1000.

About the Salem Baptist Church

Led by Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus, the Salem Baptist Church is transforming lives by Exalting the Savior, Evangelizing the Lost, Equipping the Saints and Expanding the Kingdom of God. Located at 3131 Lake Street in Omaha, Salem is home to the largest African American church population in the State of Nebraska. The church was founded in 1922 and has played important roles in the history of African Americans in Omaha, and in the city's religious community. Church leadership has impacted the city in a variety of ways. Long-time Pastor Rev. J.C. Wade was recognized in the Congressional Record in 2000.