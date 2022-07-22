Royal Holiday Vacation Club Unveils Paradise Island In Mexico

A picture of a beautiful sunset off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico, with fantastic beaches to visit

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When planning a vacation, most people usually look for holiday destinations with white sandy beaches that are less crowded. More and more people are shunning popular beach destinations because they are usually crowded and overrated.

Cozumel is an island off the coast of Mexico with a lot to offer in terms of beautiful sandy beaches. Cozumel is one of the most popular destinations in the world for cruises and divers.

Most cruise ships usually stop in Cozumel to give holidayers a chance to enjoy paradise on Earth. The island has many beautiful beaches that members of the Royal Holiday Vacation Club may want to explore during their stay.

Royal Holiday Vacation Club is familiar with the area and the beautiful beaches available while on vacation. Listed below are the five must-see beaches on this paradise island of Cozumel.

1. Punta Morena Beach

Picture yourself walking on soft white sand along the beach with your family as the crystalline waters move back and forth, touching your feet. This is a dream come true.

Next to the beach is a beach club where you can enjoy your favorite drinks and tasty Caribbean cuisine. Your visit to Cozumel will not be complete without a visit to Punta Morena Beach. Kids can make sand castles at the beach as adults go snorkeling or swimming in the calm crystalline waters.

A visit to this beach and so many others is possible when you book through a vacation club or even hold a membership with companies like Royal Holiday Vacation Club.

2. Caletita Beach

Located a few steps from the docks at the center of the Cozumel, Caletita Beach has a lot to offer. The beach has some rocks but offers the most beautiful views.

You can escape the sun and cool off by taking a plunge into the crystal-clear waters at the beach. Caletita Beach is considered one of the best beaches in the Cozumel, so it's a must-visit.

3. Palancar Beach

This is one of the most famous beaches in Cozumel because it shares its name with the famous Palancar Coral Reef.

The reef, located off the coast of Palancar Beach, is a marine paradise full of wild marine life. The reef is home to colorful fishes, moray eel, and different types of rays. Make a point to visit Palancar Beach during your visit to Cozumel, so you can snorkel as it is a sight to behold.

4. Bonita Beach

Located on the Oriental coast of the Cozumel, Bonita Beach is a calm and secluded beach with a relaxing atmosphere. Visitors can sit on the beach to enjoy the sun and the incredible view of the famous Caribbean.

It is important to note that the Mayan Ruins are right next to Bonita Beach, so visitors have a lot to see around the beach. There is a lot to learn at the ancient cultural site, so visitors need to plan their day correctly to ensure they get the most from their visit.

5. El Cielo Beach

The prettiest beach in the Cozumel derives its name from the hundreds of starfish that can be seen in the depths of the crystalline waters. El Cielo Beach is one of the best beaches in the world for snorkeling and scuba diving.

Visitors can book their stay at the Grand Park Royal Cozumel with their Royal Holiday Vacation Memberships. The resort offers unlimited meals and drinks, which is excellent news because Caribbean cuisine is fantastic.

Cozumel has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world and is easily accessible with the help of the Royal Holiday Vacation Club.