07/22/2022 - State of Illinois and Health Alliance keep a focus on fitness with third virtual 5k/10k Challenge

‘Fall into Fitness' virtual walk/run slated for the week of September 18





CHICAGO - The State of Illinois and Health Alliance today announced the third annual 'Fall into Fitness' Virtual 5k/10k Challenge for State wellness plan members. The event is scheduled for September 18-25, 2022. It is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS), Health Alliance, and Be Well Illinois, the State's comprehensive plan to support the wellness needs of its workforce.





"Prioritizing health and wellness is fundamental to our operations," said CMS Acting Director Anthony Pascente. "CMS is proud to partner with Health Alliance on our shared commitment to improving the physical and mental wellbeing of residents, employees, and retirees of the State of Illinois, and offering a virtual option for this event is one way we can reach communities throughout the State."





The free virtual walk/run is open to all State of Illinois employees, retirees, and covered dependents, and allows participants to move at their own pace and choose a date and time within the week to complete the challenge. Participants walk or run a 5K or 10K and track and share their distance and time using the technology of their choice.









"The pandemic has changed how we exercise, so providing options that help people maintain their health and wellness are important," Alison Jones, registered dietitian and Health Alliance health and wellness coordinator explained. "There are numerous physical and mental health benefits that exercise provides-- improved energy, reduced stress and anxiety, lower blood pressure, weight management -- all outcomes that are important."





Health Alliance and Be Well Illinois will again offer on-demand digital tools to support challenge participants as they prepare for the event including resources for stretching, nutrition, training, and hydration.





"Health Alliance is all about encouraging our members and our communities to live their healthiest life. We strive to help people stay on track by providing opportunities and tools that encourage and support healthy choices," Sinead Rice Madigan, Health Alliance chief operating officer said. "Investing in your health doesn't have to require major changes, every small step makes a difference."





All finishers will receive a Fall into Fitness sponsor t-shirt, certificate of completion, and a pin to proudly display on their employee badge. Participants are encouraged to engage online on the Be Well Illinois Facebook event page and share their photos, signs, words of encouragement and celebrate their accomplishments on race day. Those who help inspire their colleagues by sharing a photo of themselves training for the event will earn a chance to win a $200 voucher toward fitness gear.





Health Alliance provides insurance coverage to State employees and retirees that includes resources to help them prepare for their race day. This includes, among other offerings:





• A four-part video series about how to prepare to do a 5K or 10K (stretching, hydration, training and nutrition).

• Health and wellness blog highlighting the importance of physical activity.

• Regular reminders with recipes, insight and more on social media.

• Hally™ health, a suite of wellness offerings and personalized health tools for members and the general public. Available online at HallyHealth.com or download the Hally app on your mobile device.





Find these training resources at the new Hally health webpage.





















About Health Alliance:

Based in Champaign, IL, Health Alliance operates in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio and Washington with additional licenses in Nebraska and Missouri. Health Alliance is part of Carle Health, an integrated system of healthcare services, which includes a five-hospital system, multi-specialty physician groups, as well as Carle Illinois College of Medicine and the Stephens Family Clinical Research Institute.

In Illinois, Health Alliance offers employer group plans, individual plans, Medicare plans, State of Illinois Employee plans and State of Illinois Retiree plans through Total Retiree Advantage Illinois. Health Alliance has provided insurance to the State of Illinois for nearly 40 years. In Iowa, the Health Alliance offers employer group plans and Medicare plans. And in Washington, we offer Medicare plans and public individual plans. In Indiana and Ohio, Health Alliance offers Medicare plans. FirstCarolinaCare health plan serves North Carolina.





About CMS:

Central Management Services (CMS) is the operational engine working behind the scenes to enable the State's more than 80 agencies, boards and commissions to deliver efficient, reliable services to all Illinois citizens. The Agency's mission is to support the State by delivering innovative, responsive and effective services that provide the best value for Illinois State government and the people it serves.





The CMS Bureau of Benefits oversees the provision and administration of group health benefits for approximately 295,000 members and almost 450,000 covered lives, in four different insurance programs.





The Bureau also oversees the administration of basic and optional life insurance, dental and vision insurance, the Medical Care Assistance Program (MCAP), Dependent Care Assistant Program (DCAP), Commuter Savings Program (CSP) and the newly-implemented Health Savings Account (HSA), as well as several other programs for employees and retirees.





About Be Well Illinois:





Be Well Illinois was launched in January 2021 by the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) to improve the overall health and wellness of the State of Illinois' workforce. Be Well Illinois uses a comprehensive approach to wellness and incorporates educational resources and activities designed to improve physical, financial and mental health and raise awareness about the benefits of healthy eating, exercise and cultural topics.





Each month, the program sponsors targeted events and provides new articles, wellness webinars and resources on the Be Well Illinois website Facebook page and via direct email communications to participants to support their overall health and wellness goals.



