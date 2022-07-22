Asphalt Crack Sealing Projects Scheduled in the Yankton Area

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 22, 2022

YANKTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says asphalt crack sealing applications will be applied to several highways in the Yankton area beginning Monday, July 25, 2022. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order:

U.S. Highway 18 – Project will consist of a 14-mile stretch, from just east of the intersection of S.D. Highway 19, to the intersection of Interstate 29. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is five days.

U.S. Highway 81 – Project will consist of a one-half mile stretch, from just south of the intersection of 300 th Street, to just north of 300 th Street. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is one day.

S.D. Highway 37 – Project will consist of an eight-mile stretch, from Springfield to the intersection of S.D. Highway 50. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is four days.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area.

Northwest Asphalt & Maintenance from Thief River Falls, MN is the prime contractor on the $150,000 project.

