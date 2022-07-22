July 22, 2022 – June Job Gains Hit a Monthly High for 2022, Unemployment Rate Drops Again

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas added 82,500 total nonfarm jobs in June 2022, the largest over-the-month job gain yet in 2022. For the eighth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,431,100. Texas added a total of 778,700 positions since June 2021. The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from May 2022. In terms of COVID recovery, employment has expanded by 464,900 jobs above the February 2020 level.

"Texas set a new all-time employment record in June by adding 82,500 jobs, the highest monthly jobs increase this year," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "This type of sustained economic success is only possible when employers and job seekers have maximum opportunities to reach their full potential, and TWC works hard to support those opportunities."

Education and Health Services gained 27,900 jobs over the month. Leisure and Hospitality added 12,700 positions, followed by Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, which grew by 11,400 jobs. The Information industry saw the highest percentage job growth of 3.6 percent, notching an additional of 8,100 jobs from May to June 2022. Of the 11 major industries, nine saw growth in June 2022.

“The Texas civilian labor force is more than 14.5 million people – that’s a lot of Texans willing to work in the many career options available in our state,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “The rapid job growth in Texas makes it more important than ever to ensure our workforce is ready for the job with resources we provide at TWC.”

The Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded June’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.1 percent, followed by Amarillo at 3.2 percent, then College Station-Bryan and Midland both at 3.6 percent.

“There are more than 630,000 Texas employers and more than three million small businesses that call the Lone Star state home, and TWC offers them a number of tools and resources that assist them in retaining and increasing the skill set of their current workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “In addition, we always encourage our Texas employers to look at other innovative talent pipelines, that can include hiring veterans, people with disabilities, transitioning foster youth, internships, apprenticeships and second chance individuals.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for July is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) June 2022 May 2022 June 2021 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 165,012.0 158,678.0 6,334.0 3.8 164,157.0 158,609.0 5,548.0 3.4 162,167.0 152,283.0 9,883.0 6.1 Texas 14,585.3 13,945.8 639.5 4.4 14,500.2 13,946.5 553.8 3.8 14,216.1 13,313.7 902.4 6.3 Abilene 79.2 76.3 2.9 3.7 79.0 76.5 2.5 3.2 79.0 75.0 4.0 5.1 Amarillo 134.1 129.8 4.3 3.2 134.4 130.7 3.7 2.7 133.7 127.9 5.8 4.3 Austin-Round Rock 1,355.8 1,313.6 42.2 3.1 1,344.0 1,307.8 36.2 2.7 1,307.0 1,247.7 59.3 4.5 Beaumont-Port Arthur 166.4 154.2 12.2 7.3 165.4 154.7 10.7 6.5 166.5 148.7 17.7 10.6 Brownsville-Harlingen 175.5 163.4 12.2 6.9 174.9 164.4 10.5 6.0 176.4 160.5 16.0 9.1 College Station-Bryan 136.2 131.3 5.0 3.6 138.8 134.7 4.1 2.9 134.4 127.6 6.8 5.1 Corpus Christi 203.9 192.1 11.8 5.8 202.6 192.2 10.4 5.1 203.5 187.2 16.3 8.0 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,263.9 4,101.7 162.2 3.8 4,247.7 4,107.7 140.0 3.3 4,083.5 3,851.0 232.5 5.7 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,904.1 2,795.4 108.8 3.7 2,890.8 2,796.8 94.0 3.3 2,762.0 2,607.0 154.9 5.6 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,359.8 1,306.4 53.4 3.9 1,356.9 1,311.0 46.0 3.4 1,321.5 1,244.0 77.5 5.9 El Paso 363.7 345.9 17.8 4.9 360.9 345.2 15.7 4.3 364.0 338.6 25.4 7.0 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,521.1 3,350.7 170.4 4.8 3,487.4 3,338.6 148.8 4.3 3,423.2 3,180.4 242.8 7.1 Killeen-Temple 182.1 173.4 8.7 4.8 182.0 174.5 7.5 4.1 181.9 170.3 11.6 6.4 Laredo 118.4 112.7 5.6 4.8 117.3 112.3 5.0 4.3 116.7 108.3 8.4 7.2 Longview 96.6 91.9 4.7 4.8 96.0 91.9 4.1 4.3 95.7 88.9 6.8 7.1 Lubbock 168.3 161.8 6.5 3.8 167.7 162.6 5.1 3.0 165.0 156.0 8.9 5.4 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 372.8 342.8 30.0 8.0 367.9 342.5 25.4 6.9 366.0 328.2 37.8 10.3 Midland 104.3 100.5 3.8 3.6 103.6 100.2 3.4 3.3 101.6 95.3 6.3 6.2 Odessa 81.3 76.9 4.3 5.3 81.2 77.3 3.9 4.8 80.5 73.2 7.3 9.1 San Angelo 55.0 52.9 2.1 3.8 54.8 53.0 1.8 3.2 55.0 52.0 3.0 5.5 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,233.3 1,183.7 49.6 4.0 1,227.2 1,184.3 42.9 3.5 1,215.1 1,144.5 70.6 5.8 Sherman-Denison 67.2 64.6 2.5 3.8 66.8 64.7 2.2 3.3 65.9 62.6 3.3 5.1 Texarkana 64.6 61.6 3.0 4.6 63.8 61.2 2.6 4.1 63.8 59.9 3.9 6.1 Tyler 110.9 106.4 4.5 4.1 110.3 106.5 3.9 3.5 110.2 103.8 6.4 5.8 Victoria 43.5 41.3 2.2 5.0 43.5 41.6 1.9 4.4 43.6 40.5 3.1 7.1 Waco 132.6 127.4 5.3 4.0 131.3 126.9 4.4 3.4 127.8 120.6 7.2 5.6 Wichita Falls 64.7 61.9 2.7 4.2 64.1 61.8 2.3 3.6 64.5 60.8 3.8 5.9

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Jun 2022* May 2022 Jun 2021 May '22 to Jun '22 Jun '21 to Jun '22 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 13,431,100 13,348,600 12,652,400 82,500 0.6 778,700 6.2 Total Private 11,455,600 11,369,500 10,693,800 86,100 0.8 761,800 7.1 Goods Producing 1,915,600 1,906,700 1,779,300 8,900 0.5 136,300 7.7 Mining and Logging 213,100 208,200 178,200 4,900 2.4 34,900 19.6 Construction 779,900 782,900 729,800 -3,000 -0.4 50,100 6.9 Manufacturing 922,600 915,600 871,300 7,000 0.8 51,300 5.9 Service Providing 11,515,500 11,441,900 10,873,100 73,600 0.6 642,400 5.9 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,697,500 2,686,100 2,563,000 11,400 0.4 134,500 5.2 Information 234,600 226,500 206,800 8,100 3.6 27,800 13.4 Financial Activities 894,400 889,400 826,800 5,000 0.6 67,600 8.2 Professional and Business Services 2,016,400 2,007,400 1,879,200 9,000 0.4 137,200 7.3 Education and Health Services 1,805,200 1,777,300 1,730,800 27,900 1.6 74,400 4.3 Leisure and Hospitality 1,446,400 1,433,700 1,295,400 12,700 0.9 151,000 11.7 Other Services 445,500 442,400 412,500 3,100 0.7 33,000 8.0 Government 1,975,500 1,979,100 1,958,600 -3,600 -0.2 16,900 0.9

