Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,028 in the last 365 days.

Brewster Announces State Grant for Elizabeth Township Traffic Signals

Harrisburg, July 22, 2022 – A municipality in the 45th Senate District will be among dozens receiving reimbursement from the state for upgrades to traffic signals, state Sen. Jim Brewster announced today.

Elizabeth Township was awarded $28,080 for LED traffic signals at three intersections through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) “Green Light-Go” program.

“These improvements should save energy and move traffic more efficiently,” Brewster said. “I’m proud to support the efforts of local officials who pursue state funding to move their citizens smoothly into the future.”

Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement​s to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to​, light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies. 

Gov. Tom Wolf announced 70 such projects across the state. For more information on Green Light-Go, visit PennDOT’s website.

You just read:

Brewster Announces State Grant for Elizabeth Township Traffic Signals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.