Brewster Announces State Grant for Elizabeth Township Traffic Signals

Harrisburg, July 22, 2022 – A municipality in the 45th Senate District will be among dozens receiving reimbursement from the state for upgrades to traffic signals, state Sen. Jim Brewster announced today.

Elizabeth Township was awarded $28,080 for LED traffic signals at three intersections through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) “Green Light-Go” program.

“These improvements should save energy and move traffic more efficiently,” Brewster said. “I’m proud to support the efforts of local officials who pursue state funding to move their citizens smoothly into the future.”

Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement​s to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to​, light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.