Governor Scott, Vermont Congressional Offices, VCBB, and CUDs Announce More Than $48M in New Broadband Investments
On Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022, Governor Scott joined the Vermont Congressional Delegation, the Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB), and several CUDs to announce an additional $48.8M in broadband construction grant awards. This will bring the total investment in broadband buildout in Vermont to nearly $100M since the launch of the VCBB in August 2021.
These funds have supported the capacity and oversight capabilities of the CUDs, successfully addressed COVID-related supply chain issues, and will now result in the construction of the backbone network that will pave the way to providing universal, statewide, 100/100 Mbps service in the CUDs that have been awarded construction grants.
$47.8M in construction grants is being awarded to CVFiber, DVFiber, Maple Broadband, and NEK Broadband, with an additional $441,000 pre-construction grant awarded to Otter Creek. In May 2021, $16M in construction grants were approved for NEK Broadband and WCVT/Bolton. Combined, these funds will pay for builout of over 1,400 miles of network fiber and fiber to the premise (FTTP) in all or parts of 29 towns.
Trucks are already rolling in NEK and will start in August and September 2022 in the other CUD grant awardees.
For more information, contact Rob Fish, VCBB Deputy Director, 802-522-2617, robert.fish@vermont.gov.