Governor Scott, Vermont Congressional Offices, VCBB, and CUDs Announce More Than $48M in New Broadband Investments

On Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022, Governor Scott joined the Vermont Congressional Delegation, the Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) , and several CUDs to announce an additional $48.8M in broadband construction grant awards. This will bring the total investment in broadband buildout in Vermont to nearly $100M since the launch of the VCBB in August 2021.

These funds have supported the capacity and oversight capabilities of the CUDs, successfully addressed COVID-related supply chain issues, and will now result in the construction of the backbone network that will pave the way to providing universal, statewide, 100/100 Mbps service in the CUDs that have been awarded construction grants.

$47.8M in construction grants is being awarded to CVFiber, DVFiber, Maple Broadband, and NEK Broadband, with an additional $441,000 pre-construction grant awarded to Otter Creek. In May 2021, $16M in construction grants were approved for NEK Broadband and WCVT/Bolton. Combined, these funds will pay for builout of over 1,400 miles of network fiber and fiber to the premise (FTTP) in all or parts of 29 towns.