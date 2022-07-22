Small Modular Reactor Market Analysis, Promising Growth Opportunities and Outlook - 2030

Allied Market Research

Various nuclear reactor manufacturers are engaged in new design development as well as improving the fuel efficiency of current modular reactors.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global small modular reactor market generated $3.5 Billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $18.8 Billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 15.8%. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

Increase in demand for power generation in remote locations, adaptability of small modular reactors, and ease of construction due to factory fabrication fuel the global small modular reactor market growth. On the other hand, investments directed toward renewable energy hamper the market. On the contrary, decarbonization of energy sector creates several lucrative opportunities."

With rise in emphasis on achieving political and technological solutions to climate change, many experts in the global community are turning their focus to virtually emissions-free power produced by nuclear reactors. Therefore, continuous development of small modular reactors (SMRs) offers a potential opportunity to overcome many hindrances presented by larger nuclear power plants, including high costs, complex supply chains, large physical infrastructure, and unsuitability in harsh environments, such as the Arctic.

The global small modular reactor market is segmented into reactor type, location, application, and region.

Based on reactor type, the heavy water reactor segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than half of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the fast neutron reactor segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.4% from 2021-2030.

By application, it includes desalination, power generation and process heat. On the basis of the application, the power generation segment accounted for the largest small modular reactor market share in 2020, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the small modular reactor market forecast.

On the basis of region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 as well is the fastest growing region, owing to presence of well-established SMR manufacturers such as NuScale Power and General Electric. It has various small modular reactor industry.

Key players engaged in the small modular reactor market include Brookfield, Fluor Corporation, General Atomics, General Electric, Holtec International, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Rolls Royce Plc, TerraPower LLC, Terrestrial Energy, and X Energy LLC. Agreement was the key strategy adopted by players such as Rolls Royce and General Electric. The report outlines the current small modular reactor market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets. Small Modular reactor market analysis is done by studying the various drivers, restraints, and market opportunities.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Small Modular Reactor Market

• The COVID-19 pandemic has put more focus on nuclear energy technology such as the small modular reactor market which helps in boosting the global small modular reactor market.

• However, due to the pandemic, travel restrictions and lockdown measures were imposed to curb the COVID-19 infection. This impacted the operations of nuclear energy plants.

• The pandemic also caused lack of workforce.

