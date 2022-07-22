Demand for Plant-Based Protein to Catalyse the Quinoa Market, States Fact.MR

Growing Health-Consciousness amongst the End-Consumers Along With Increasing Number of Vegan Consumers to Keep the Hopes High For Quinoa Market

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A market research and competitive intelligence provider called Fact.MR, goes on record to state that the global Quinoa market would be worth US$ 822 Million in 2022 and go for a double-digit CAGR (10.7%) from 2022 to 2032. As quinoa could be cultivated even in droughts and frost, it would not be difficult for the quinoa market to flourish in the forecast period.



It needs to be noted that botany classifies quinoa as pseudo-cereal (not a grain). This shows that it comes across as one of the non-grassy plants with nutritional profile comparable to grains and cereals.

For Critical Insights on Quinoa Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1186

Quinoa has also established itself as one of the successful substitutes to rice. Research also states that its calorific value is higher than eggs and milk. As such, vegans ought to have a good time with quinoa. Its protein level is also higher than oats, wheat, rice, and maize.

The quinoa market is expanding rapidly and is anticipated to expand at a strong CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period. Since quinoa is an essential form of protein for vegetarians, the quinoa seed industry is developing. It has a protein level of about 15%, which is higher than that of maize, rice, wheat, and oats.

Which Type of Quinoa Seed is Highly Preferred across Geographies?

“Protein-rich Quality & Delicate Flavours Attract More Consumers towards White Quinoa”

White, red, and black quinoa grains are some of the quinoa grain types included in a segmentation of the global quinoa market. The most popular variety in the market and with the expected biggest market share in 2022 is white quinoa, sometimes referred to as ivory quinoa.

It has a moderate, delicate flavour that appeals to newcomers and leads to an increase in popularity among consumers who depend on a protein-rich diet.

Red quinoa is a better option for cold salads because it keeps its shape when cooking and has a deeper, nuttier flavour than white quinoa. The taste of black quinoa is sweeter and earthier in comparison.

By 2032, the quinoa seed market is expected to expand due to the availability of a wide range of products, including purple, grey, green, orange, pink, rainbow quinoa, etc., to be utilized in various food products.

To learn more about Quinoa Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1186

Key Segments Covered in the Quinoa Industry Survey

Quinoa Market by Product Type :



Quinoa Grains

Intermediate Products Processed Products





Quinoa Market by Certification :



Conventional

Organic Fair Trade & Dual





Quinoa Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

The key participants in quinoa market include Adaptive Seeds, Hancock, Victory Seeds, Territorial Seed Company, Heritage Harvest Seed, Irupana Andean Organic Food, Real Seed, Northern Quinoa, Arrowhead Mills, Quinoa Foods Company, and likewise.

Candid Holdings US brand, in March 2020, introduced a series of chocolate treats using organic quinoa and repurposed cacao fruit. The four flavours include golden berry turmeric & mango, banana & nibs, mango & cinnamon, and pineapple & coconut.

Ardent Mills, in Fuary 2022, did acquire quinoa business pertaining to Andean Naturals in Yuba City, California.

Get Customization on Quinoa Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1186

Key players in the Quinoa Market

Big Oz

Irupana Andean Organic Food

New Quinoa Foods Company

Andean Valley

Alter Eco

Andean Naturals

Northern Quinoa

Ancient Harvest

The British Quinoa Company

Arrowhead Mills

Highland Farm Foods



Key Takeaways from Quinoa Market Study

North America holds 24.5% of the overall market share and is expected to hold the baton even in the forecast period.

Europe accounts for 17.6% of the overall market.

LATAM’s Peru and Bolivia are the major producers of quinoa seeds.

The global quinoa market is expected to reach US$ 1.41 Billion by the year 2032.

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Food & Beverages

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Food & Beverages team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Food & Beverages division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain-

Whiskey Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that whiskey revenues will nearly double between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$ 108 Billion in 2031 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.

CBD Gummies Market- Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- expects the global CBD gummies market to surge exponentially at a prolific 28% CAGR throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Marine Oil Market- The global marine oil market is estimated at USD 1,933.9 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 2,802.3 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Lactoferrin Market- The global Lactoferrin Market was estimated to be worth US$ 253.36 Million in the year 2022 and is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, 2022- 2032. By the end of 2032, the market is predicted to reach a global valuation of US$ 546.77 Million.

Meat Substitute Market- Demand for meat substitutes was valued at US$ 10 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 13 Billion by the end of 2022, reflecting an annual increase worth 30%. Throughout the 2022-2032 assessment period, meat substitute sales are expected to surge astoundingly at a CAGR of 33.6% to reach US$ 235 Bn.

Rice Syrup Market- Global demand for rice syrup (volume) enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.9% in 2021 to reach 307.6 kilo tons. Overall, sales of rice syrup are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach a market valuation of US$ 1.09 Billion by the end of 2032.

Dietary Supplements Market- The global dietary supplements market is anticipated to secure a market value of US$D 163 Billion in 2022 and reach US$ 351 Billion by 2032. The projected growth rate is 8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be credited to increasing health awareness, the adoption of a healthy diet, and the increasing geriatric population.

Gelatin Market- The gelatin market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period covering 2022 to 2032. The gelatin market share is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 5.9 Billion by 2032, expanding from US$ 3.1 Billion in 2021.

Coffee Roaster Market- The coffee roaster market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by garnering a market value of US$ 701.24 Billion in 2032 from US$ 430.5 Billion in 2022. The market is significantly driven by the growing consumer inclination towards coffee consumption across the world.

Seed Coating Materials Market- Expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%, the global seed coating materials market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 1.74 billion in 2021 to US$ 3.41 billion by the end of 2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter